Which top-tier publishers link out the most, and which confer the most value? Kristin Tynski analyzes the data.
I’m often asked about what results are earned through content marketing and digital PR.
So I decided to take a data-driven approach to quantify the value of links from top-tier press mentions by looking at the aggregate improvements seen by a group of domains that have enjoyed substantial press attention in the last few months. Then I examined which publishers can have the biggest impact on rankings.
The True Value of Top Publisher Links - MozPosted by pvariel under Strategy
From https://moz.com 3 days ago
Made Hot by: businessluv on January 26, 2020 10:14 am
Who Voted for this Story
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
Subscribe
Comments