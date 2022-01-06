This article is a follow-up to my last article, in which I promised to write about three powerful, but hidden, forces responsible for almost all performance and profits in organizations.



Prior to writing my first book on developing the conscious leadership mindset, I spent a decade attempting to write another leadership book that I just couldn’t seem to get out.



During the many detours and dead ends, I came upon a discovery that profoundly changed how I viewed organizational design and leadership. It has reaped enormous benefits for the companies I consult and the individuals I train in the leadership field.

