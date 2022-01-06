28
Vote
0 Comment
This article is a follow-up to my last article, in which I promised to write about three powerful, but hidden, forces responsible for almost all performance and profits in organizations.

Prior to writing my first book on developing the conscious leadership mindset, I spent a decade attempting to write another leadership book that I just couldn’t seem to get out.

During the many detours and dead ends, I came upon a discovery that profoundly changed how I viewed organizational design and leadership. It has reaped enormous benefits for the companies I consult and the individuals I train in the leadership field.


Top BizSugar Users

This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!


Comments


Log in to comment or register here.
Subscribe
Latest Comments
Share your small business tips with the community!
Share your small business tips with the community!
Share your small business tips with the community!
Share your small business tips with the community!








Buttons and Widgets

Vote for this story at bizSugar.com BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor Sweet
All the top stories Featured in Alltop

SEO Company