Even though digital channels invade the market seriously, still people believe in and trust brick-and-mortar businesses. Around 72% of local SEO searches would end up visiting the local stores that are nearby.



Local SEO is always a hot topic in digital marketing. Optimizing a business for local searches is ever crucial. So, local SEO optimization is nothing but to drive more organic traffic, leads and sales. With proper local SEO in place and focus on key areas, you can even compete with the big brands in the industry.

