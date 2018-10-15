31
Vote
3 Comment

What Most People Mess up in Blog Commenting?

What Most People Mess up in Blog Commenting? - http://www.blogengage.com Avatar Posted by bbrian017 under Strategy
From http://www.blogengage.com 10 days ago
Made Hot by: businessluv on October 15, 2018 8:52 am
There are really lots of SEO link building methods in the internet today. All of them really work in a certain purpose. One of this is through Blog Commenting / Blog Linking.

What is Blog Commenting ?

This is a link building technique where plenty of spamming has already been done, so to make the best of it, you need to work a little harder in finding quality blogs related to your category and make an on-topic relevant comment



Top BizSugar Users

This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!


Comments


Written by jcordon7
5 days ago

That was a good point to link on deeper links specifically on blog posts or landing pages. I think that is why the commentluv plugin is so popular for people who are building backlinks through blog commenting. You get 2 backlinks, one for your homepage for your name, and another from the article commentluv pulled up from your website.
- 1 +



Written by jcordon7
4 days ago

People still do actually but not as many blogs as before. According to a friend of mine who is a web developer, commentluv contributes to your website slow loading speed so more blogs are removing it. But for some, they still keep it because it drives interaction which is good for SEO.
- 0 +



Written by bbrian017
5 days ago

Are people still using comment luv? I haven't seen it in ages.
- 0 +



Log in to comment or register here.
Subscribe
Latest Comments
Editor's Picks

Featured Moderator

Heather Stone

Heather Stone Heather is Admin/Chief Moderator at BizSugar and maintains the BizSugar blog, writes the Contributor of the Week and other blog posts, and manages the moderation team, …

Post your small business video to BizSugar today!
It's time to up your game with video on BizSugar!
Share your small business tips with the community!
Have you tried BizSugar's new video posting feature?

Buttons and Widgets

Vote for this story at bizSugar.com BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor Sweet
All the top stories Featured in Alltop