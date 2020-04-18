16
If your business can move quickly and change fast you will be able to survive a crisis. I’ve done it myself over at Inspire To Thrive with training courses online now and watched a few other local businesses do it very well.

But unfortunately other businesses have not been agile to survive this pandemic crisis.

I wanted to share these tips to help your business survive a crisis now and in the future.


Written by lyceum
2 days ago

Lisa: Good for you! We will talk soon again, on how to be agile, flexible, and nimble. :)

I will send you an email soon.

Best Premises,

Martin
Written by lyceum
2 days ago

"Lean, mean, business machine!" ;)
Written by Inspiretothrive
2 days ago

You got it Martin, my business shifted right before my eyes and I didn't even realize it as it was happening.
