18
Vote
1 Comment
In 2015, The Fader reported that out of Spotify’s 75 million monthly users, 20 million are paying customers.

A 26.6% conversion rate is staggering on freemium products.

2019 Q1 data: 217 million active users, 100 million subscribers. That’s 46% conversion rate.

If 26.6% was staggering then how should we call 46%? Eye-popping? Astounding? Stupefying?




Top BizSugar Users

This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!


Comments


Written by lyceum
7 hours ago

Fascinating case story.
- 0 +



Log in to comment or register here.
Subscribe
Latest Comments
Share your small business tips with the community!
Share your small business tips with the community!
Share your small business tips with the community!
Share your small business tips with the community!








Buttons and Widgets

Vote for this story at bizSugar.com BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor Sweet
All the top stories Featured in Alltop

SEO Company