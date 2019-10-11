In 2015, The Fader reported that out of Spotify’s 75 million monthly users, 20 million are paying customers.
A 26.6% conversion rate is staggering on freemium products.
2019 Q1 data: 217 million active users, 100 million subscribers. That’s 46% conversion rate.
If 26.6% was staggering then how should we call 46%? Eye-popping? Astounding? Stupefying?
Case Study: How Spotify achieves astonishing 46% conversion rate from free to paid
