In 2015, The Fader reported that out of Spotify’s 75 million monthly users, 20 million are paying customers.



A 26.6% conversion rate is staggering on freemium products.



2019 Q1 data: 217 million active users, 100 million subscribers. That’s 46% conversion rate.



If 26.6% was staggering then how should we call 46%? Eye-popping? Astounding? Stupefying?



