Unless you’ve been living under a rock you’re probably familiar with "Bandersnatch", the interactive film created by Netflix that weirded out the world a few months ago.
When that movie came out something crazy happened. Robert Katai's company, Bannersnack, got an amazing boost.
Here’s why and how he used this odd situation to his advantage.
How Bandersnatch “Boosted” Bannersnack Brand AwarenessPosted by erikemanuelli under Success Stories
From https://medium.com 10 days ago
Made Hot by: ObjectOriented on May 18, 2019 1:32 pm
Who Voted for this Story
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
Subscribe
Comments
6 days ago