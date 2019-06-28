Ask any entrepreneur who has achieved any measure of success if they have encountered business-related adversity during their journey, and the answer will always be yes.



There is no success without encountering hardship. Every business has its ups and downs, and as entrepreneurs, we need to realize that it’s normal for businesses to run hot and cold.



So how can we prepare ourselves for the adversity that we will encounter when starting a new business? Perhaps even more important, how do we build up our resilience so that we can bounce back from setbacks? Here, I will share a story from a friend.

