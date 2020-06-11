18
Rob Balasabas asked 12 of his friends (including your's truly) to share their tips on how to get your first 1,000 subscribers on YouTube. He also asked us what NOT to do. This collaboration will help a lot of you who are struggling to grow your YouTube channels!


Comments


Written by pvariel
4 hours ago

Hi Ileane

Checking your YouTube Analytics is one of the wonderful things to find what driving your subscribers is indeed a wonderful tip. Thanks, Ilena for sharing it here.

I just dropped a comment there too mentioning you. Keep sharing

All the best

~ Phil
