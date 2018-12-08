16
Vote
5 Comment
Philipscom is so glad to announce that pvariel.com or Philipscom blog page has crossed 1000 posts. This post is a thank you note to the dear ones who walked along with me in this journey. This note is the 1002nd blog post on this page.

It is indeed an amazing milestone in my blogging journey, and I am happy to announce it through this post.

I appreciate all the dear ones who travelled with me on this long and tedious journey for their support by visiting, commenting and writing on these pages



Top BizSugar Users

This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!


Comments


Written by lyceum
2 days ago

Phil: Good to hear! :)

Talk to you soon again!

All the Best,

Martin
- 0 +



Written by lyceum
3 days ago

Phil,

Great to hear!

Talk soon again! :)

All the Best,

Martin
- 0 +



Written by pvariel
2 days ago

Thanks, Martin for your kind feedback.

I am much elated by your kind words.

Have a great weekend.

~ Phil
- 0 +



Written by lyceum
3 days ago

Philip: Congrats to your milestone!

On my first blog, EGO (using Blogger's blog service), I have published >2000 posts since I started in 2002.

All the Best,

Martin
- 0 +



Written by pvariel
3 days ago

Hi Martin,

Good to hear from you again!

At last, I am here today! I just got the permission today to join in after 10 days hard work! LOL

Yes, My Repeated reminders to several quarters opened the Admin's mind to do the favor and am Here today.

2000 Solid posts! Good going!

It is indeed a great achievement Martin,

Keep going.

All the best.

~ Phil
- 0 +



Log in to comment or register here.
Subscribe
Latest Comments
Editor's Picks

Featured Moderator

Martin Lindeskog

Martin Lindeskog Martin's work as a social media evangelist and "Trader in Matter & Spirit," is to provide moral and practical support to sole traders and business-minded individuals.﻿ …

Post your small business video to BizSugar today!
Have you tried BizSugar's new video posting feature?
Share your small business tips with the community!
It's time to up your game with video on BizSugar!

Buttons and Widgets

Vote for this story at bizSugar.com BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor Sweet
All the top stories Featured in Alltop