Philipscom is so glad to announce that pvariel.com or Philipscom blog page has crossed 1000 posts. This post is a thank you note to the dear ones who walked along with me in this journey. This note is the 1002nd blog post on this page.



It is indeed an amazing milestone in my blogging journey, and I am happy to announce it through this post.



I appreciate all the dear ones who travelled with me on this long and tedious journey for their support by visiting, commenting and writing on these pages

