Philipscom Blog Page Crossed 1000 Blog Posts- A Thank You Note To AllPosted by pvariel under Success Stories
From https://www.pvariel.com 3 days ago
Made Hot by: problogger78 on December 8, 2018 10:34 am
Philipscom is so glad to announce that pvariel.com or Philipscom blog page has crossed 1000 posts. This post is a thank you note to the dear ones who walked along with me in this journey. This note is the 1002nd blog post on this page.
It is indeed an amazing milestone in my blogging journey, and I am happy to announce it through this post.
I appreciate all the dear ones who travelled with me on this long and tedious journey for their support by visiting, commenting and writing on these pages
Comments
2 days ago
Talk to you soon again!
All the Best,
Martin
3 days ago
Great to hear!
Talk soon again! :)
All the Best,
Martin
2 days ago
I am much elated by your kind words.
Have a great weekend.
~ Phil
3 days ago
On my first blog, EGO (using Blogger's blog service), I have published >2000 posts since I started in 2002.
All the Best,
Martin
3 days ago
Good to hear from you again!
At last, I am here today! I just got the permission today to join in after 10 days hard work! LOL
Yes, My Repeated reminders to several quarters opened the Admin's mind to do the favor and am Here today.
2000 Solid posts! Good going!
It is indeed a great achievement Martin,
Keep going.
All the best.
~ Phil