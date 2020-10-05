Rieva Lesonsky is CEO of GrowBiz Media, a content marketing media company focusing on small business and the popular online publication SmallBizDaily.



She’s a well-known speaker, best-selling author, and authority on the small business world, being in the industry since more than 30 years. Before creating GrowBiz Media, she worked as Editorial Director of Entrepreneur magazine.



She has appeared on the Today Show, Good Morning America, CNN, The Martha Stewart show and Oprah, and she is a regular guest on MSNBC’s Your Business.



We had the pleasure to interview her. Be sure to read until the end, because there’s so much to learn from her!

