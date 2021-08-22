24
Why Do You Blog? Some Serious Thoughts on Blog Writing

Blog writing is a big phenomenon, all wanted to start a blog! In this post "Why do you blog? the writer answers this question from his personal experience. A must-read to all who want to become a blogger or if you are already a blogger.


Written by amabaie
5 days ago

Martin, you are the master of the segue. :-)
Written by lyceum
4 days ago

David: Thanks for your kind words! Could I use this title for my "last" site? ;)

Maby I should get a Segway?!

All the Best,

Martin
Written by amabaie
5 days ago

Officially, I blog for marketing. But the fact is that I get motivated - writing propels me and I'm on a high when I'm doing it.
Written by lyceum
5 days ago

David: Great to hear! Talking about "high," have you listened to the trailer episode of my new podcast, High Five for Hemp?

All the Best,

Martin
