As I interact via Zoom and telephone with clients, family and friends, I keep thinking of H.G. Wells’ The Time Machine. As a life-long science fiction fan, I see our surreal living situations born of the world-wide coronavirus epidemic as separating us into different “classes” of people, who are quickly developing different views of the world around them.
Morlocks and Eloi and the VirusPosted by cbrendlinger under Taxes
From http://www.awakeat2oclock.com 2 days ago
Made Hot by: blogexpert on April 5, 2020 9:19 am
Who Voted for this Story
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
Subscribe
Comments