It's about that time again. Tax season is just around the corner. And if you're like many small businesses, doing your taxes is NOT your favorite part of operating your small business -- not by a long shot! Lucky then that Venmo provides solutions that ease the burden. Check out this article about Venmo Tax reporting and what it could mean to your small business.
Venmo Tax Reporting, The IRS, and 1099-K Forms: What You Need to KnowPosted by ShawnHessinger under Taxes
From https://smallbiztrends.com 7 hours ago
February 14, 2023
