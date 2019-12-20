The 1099 miscellaneous is one of the most common tax forms. So who gets one? Typically, this form is issued to independent contractors, janitorial services, third-party accounts and other workers paid for services who are not on the payroll. But like many IRS regulations, it’s not quite so simple. But there are some helpful guidelines to determine whether a 1099-MISC is needed.
Who Gets a 1099 MISC? What You Need to Know About Contractors
From https://smallbiztrends.com
December 20, 2019
