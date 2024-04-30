A WordPress page builder is a plugin or theme feature that provides a drag-and-drop interface for users to create and design web pages without coding.
This has democratized the web design process, allowing even those without technical knowledge to build a professional-quality website. With a page builder, elements such as text boxes, images, buttons, and even complex features like sliders or testimonials, can be added effortlessly.
This is done through modules or widgets, which users can rearrange to achieve their desired layouts. However, as with any tool, there are both advantages and disadvantages to using a WordPress page builder.
In our post on WP Webify, we present the 10 best WordPress page builders and their pros and cons.
10+ Best WordPress Page Builders: Pros and Cons
From https://www.wpwebify.com
