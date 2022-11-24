Search engine optimization can go a long way for eCommerce websites. It is a general belief that paid ads, promotion, and marketing is enough to create a successful eCommerce business. It is true that marketing is an essential part of a website but sometimes in pursuit of promotion, sites forget to pay attention to basic optimization. This can negatively affect user experience if you put it off for too long. Luckily we have comprised a straightforward list of tips and tricks that will boost your search engine rankings.

