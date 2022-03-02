27
BFP was never a slouch but since moving to HTTP3 it has a load speed of one hundred and fifty-five milliseconds


Written by lyceum
4 hours ago

Phillip: How do I go about and talk with my webmaker and and the web hotel about HTTP3, for my "last" site?

Blogging from Paradise is loading very fast now.

All the Best,

Martin
Written by PhilldotBlog
2 hours 29 minutes ago

Hi Martin,

Just ask them, your web dev should already know about it. No one asked me, I just automatically set it up fro my clients.

Feel free to reach out to me though fella.

All the best,

Phillip
