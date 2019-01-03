2018 Marked a Year of Catastrophic Data Breaches--Here Are 3 Ways We Can Learn From it (and Need to)Posted by erikemanuelli under Technology
From https://www.inc.com 3 days ago
Made Hot by: mikehartman1 on January 3, 2019 10:56 am
It seems like it was just yesterday that cyber attacks were rarely in the headlines and only involved 'obvious' targets. Today, anybody can become a victim, with hundreds of millions of private records having been compromised in the past year alone through data breaches and vulnerabilities.
The Privacy Rights Clearinghouse lists 700 disclosed breaches for the year which includes several influential enterprises. The experts predict that cybercrime will only become more rampant as time goes on, so it's critical to keep an eye on what's been happening.
Here are three key lessons we can learn from 2018's biggest data breaches.
The Privacy Rights Clearinghouse lists 700 disclosed breaches for the year which includes several influential enterprises. The experts predict that cybercrime will only become more rampant as time goes on, so it's critical to keep an eye on what's been happening.
Here are three key lessons we can learn from 2018's biggest data breaches.
Who Voted for this Story
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
Subscribe
Editor's Picks
Martin Lindeskog
Martin's work as a social media evangelist and "Trader in Matter & Spirit," is to provide moral and practical support to sole traders and business-minded individuals. …
Comments
2 days ago
What an amazing share at the fag end of the year 2018.
Indeed this is a wonderful alert and the 3 lessons we need to note and learn for the year ahead. One needs to be more alert even with the trusted partners!
Great reminder! As the author put it well, we can learn some vital lessons from these past incidences of the data breach.
Thanks for sharing Erik.
Will share this with my fellow followers.
Have a great and prosperous New Year 2019 to you and yours.
Best
~ Phil