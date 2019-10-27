When you’re an entrepreneur, it’s all about working smarter, not harder. After all, you are your own boss, so you want to be able to be in control of the hours you’re working. You have a long to-do list and lots of projects to keep track of, all while maintaining communication with your clients and reaching out to new ones. It can be overwhelming! So when there are tools at your disposal, you definitely want to use them.
6 Must-Use Apps for Every New EntrepreneurPosted by ivanpw under Technology
