8 Transformative Digital Trends For 2021 and Beyond

There are four main themes that will be at the center of digital transformation discussions among C-level executives in 2020: cost reduction, digital scale up, business growth, and organizational change.
Many different technologies and solutions will drive transformation in those areas, most notably machine learning and artificial intelligence, but instead, let’s focus on benefits and threats making 2021 the right time to start digital transformation efforts.




