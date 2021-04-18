16
A Hybrid Work Model: The Work Style Of Tomorrow?

Employers around the world are straddling a bridge between yesterday when most employees at most companies were physically present at work, and tomorrow, when a vaccine or effective treatment will open the possibility of a safe return to the traditional workplace. Yet even when that happens, remote work will have earned a permanent place in the employment mix. Hybrid work models, done right, will allow organizations to better recruit talent, achieve innovation, and create value for all stakeholders. By acting boldly now, they can define a future of work that is more flexible, digital, and purposeful.



Share your small business tips with the community!
