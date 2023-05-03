16
A smart QMS for continuous improvement - SIG case study

With AlisQI, we managed to improve the quality of information and get things done much quicker. Whether we generate monthly reports or we are handling complaints (answering, credit notes, withdrawals), all information is linked together and easily available in the system. With just a few clicks we save hours daily if you count the different departments. AlisQI helps a lot.



