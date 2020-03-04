Process Street has raised a $12M Series A from Accel, Atlassian, Salesforce Ventures and other amazing investors.
The funds will go towards our vision of building the GitHub of no-code; where teams around the world can find and use checklists, workflows and automations to improve their productivity at work.
Accel Leads $12m Series A for Process Street's No-Code Workflow App
