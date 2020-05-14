The fears surrounding the use of cloud technology persist – mostly from a security perspective, but adoption of cloud services continues to grow. It has taken a global health crisis to show how cloud computing can help companies to survive and thrive with remote workforces. It is no longer about should you go to the cloud but about choosing the right cloud solution that is secure and financially viable.
COVID-19 drives businesses to the Cloud and Cloud-based solutionsPosted by jacelynsia under Technology
From https://www.ishir.com 3 days ago
Made Hot by: thecorneroffice on May 14, 2020 12:54 pm
Who Voted for this Story
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
Subscribe
Comments