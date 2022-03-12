David Veksler joins the show to discuss Bitcoin basics to two extreme novices - your host and co-host. Though we barely scratch the surface, we hope this show is informative.



Call-to-Action: After you have listened to this episode, add your $0.02 (two cents) to the conversation, by joining (for free) The Secular Foxhole Town Hall. Feel free to introduce yourself to the other members, give us constructive feedback, discuss the different episodes, or check out the virtual room, Speakers' Corner, and step up on the digital soapbox. Welcome to our new place in cyberspace!



Show notes with links to articles, blog posts, products and services:



David Veksler's site, The Bitcoin Consultancy

Fiat money

Satoshi Nakamoto

Bitcoin - cap of 21 million mined

HODL

Decentralized Finance (DeFi)

Web3

...

