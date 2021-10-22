One of the ways small businesses have been able to deliver competitive customer experience amid staffing issues is through rapid digitization. It may sound counterintuitive, but automation, analytics, and artificial intelligence software all have the power to improve human interaction and customer relationships, but only when systems are unified and data and departments are de-siloed.
Demystifying Customer Personalization Tools for Small BusinessesPosted by stillwagon428 under Technology
From https://smallbiztrends.com 2 days ago
Made Hot by: deanuk on October 22, 2021 6:59 am
Who Voted for this Story
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
Subscribe
Comments