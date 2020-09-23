25
Does Digital Transformation Ever End?

The digital journey may be rife with timelines and launch dates, but the overall goal is much loftier: To develop an organization that is more responsive to change — not as an event but as an ongoing reality.Digital transformation has been the dominant theme of organizational strategy for much of the past decade, with its roots dating back even further, to the late 20th century with the rise of personal computing and the internet.



Written by lyceum
2 hours 24 minutes ago

The digital transformation will never end, but some analog tools will be around, e.g., fountain pens and notebooks.
