16
Vote
0 Comment
An in-depth tutorial on how to build a website for your business. This article takes you through all the steps needed to create a website from scratch.

You will learn about content management systems, how to setup a web host and choose a domain name, how to install a CMS and how to edit your layout and design.

This also provides useful on page SEO tips to help your page get found in the search engines.



Top BizSugar Users

This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!


Comments


Log in to comment or register here.
Subscribe
Latest Comments
Share your small business tips with the community!
Share your small business tips with the community!
Share your small business tips with the community!
Share your small business tips with the community!








Buttons and Widgets

Vote for this story at bizSugar.com BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor Sweet
All the top stories Featured in Alltop

SEO Company