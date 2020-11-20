16
Vote
0 Comment

Google migrates the disavow link tool to new Search Console

Google migrates the disavow link tool to new Search Console - https://searchengineland.com Avatar Posted by pvariel under Technology
From https://searchengineland.com 2 days ago
Made Hot by: advertglobal on November 20, 2020 8:34 am
A year after officially closing down the old version of Google Search Console, Google announced that it has migrated the disavow link tool from the old Search Console to the new Search Console.

Where is the disavow link tool? The new location for the disavow link tool is now at https://search.google.com/search-console/disavow-links. Previously it was located at https://www.google.com/webmasters/tools/disavow-links-main. Both URLs still seem to work, but I suspect Google will redirect the old URL to the new one.


Top BizSugar Users

This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!


Comments


Log in to comment or register here.
Subscribe
Latest Comments
Share your small business tips with the community!
Share your small business tips with the community!
Share your small business tips with the community!
Share your small business tips with the community!








Buttons and Widgets

Vote for this story at bizSugar.com BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor Sweet
All the top stories Featured in Alltop

SEO Company