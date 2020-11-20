A year after officially closing down the old version of Google Search Console, Google announced that it has migrated the disavow link tool from the old Search Console to the new Search Console.



Where is the disavow link tool? The new location for the disavow link tool is now at https://search.google.com/search-console/disavow-links. Previously it was located at https://www.google.com/webmasters/tools/disavow-links-main. Both URLs still seem to work, but I suspect Google will redirect the old URL to the new one.

