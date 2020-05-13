16
Someone started a discussion on Twitter promoting the Quora website for link building. Google’s John Mueller responded with a comment that seems to indicate that Google is aware of the practice.


Written by lyceum
3 hours ago

How much SEO value is a link from Quora?
Written by pvariel
3 days ago

Thanks, Martin, listening now.
Written by lyceum
3 days ago

Phil: Thanks for listening!

All the Best,

Martin
Written by pvariel
3 days ago

Ho Martin, I didn't. did you share the link here?

Let me check now, no intimation received.

Thanks for reminding me about it.

Have a good day

Phil
Written by lyceum
3 days ago

Phil,

Here is the link: https://share.bizsugar.com/SocialMedia/bizsugar-member-christopher-jan-benitez-podcast/

All the Best,

Martin
Written by pvariel
3 days ago

Ok Martin, Thanks for the quick response and the timely correction.
Written by lyceum
3 days ago

Phil: You are welcome! :)

By the way: Have you listened to my conversation with Christopher Jan Benitez?

All the Best,

Martin
Written by pvariel
4 days ago

Hi Martin,

Thanks for the link, I do not know how come this happened.

Hey, how can I edit the share?

Please tell me.

Thanks for the quick alert.

Have a wonderful weekend.

~ Phil
Written by lyceum
4 days ago

Phil: You are welcome! You can't edit the link after 30 minutes, after you have published the entry.

Have a nice weekend!

All the Best,

Martin
Written by lyceum
4 days ago

Phil: Here is the link:

https://www.searchenginejournal.com/google-on-web-2-0-link-strategy-spam/359896/
