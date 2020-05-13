Someone started a discussion on Twitter promoting the Quora website for link building. Google’s John Mueller responded with a comment that seems to indicate that Google is aware of the practice.
Google on Using Quora for Links - Search Engine JournalPosted by pvariel under Technology
From hthttps://www.searchenginejournal.com 6 days ago
Made Hot by: problogger78 on May 13, 2020 6:59 am
Who Voted for this Story
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
Subscribe
Comments
3 hours ago
3 days ago
3 days ago
All the Best,
Martin
3 days ago
Let me check now, no intimation received.
Thanks for reminding me about it.
Have a good day
Phil
3 days ago
Here is the link: https://share.bizsugar.com/SocialMedia/bizsugar-member-christopher-jan-benitez-podcast/
All the Best,
Martin
3 days ago
3 days ago
By the way: Have you listened to my conversation with Christopher Jan Benitez?
All the Best,
Martin
4 days ago
Thanks for the link, I do not know how come this happened.
Hey, how can I edit the share?
Please tell me.
Thanks for the quick alert.
Have a wonderful weekend.
~ Phil
4 days ago
Have a nice weekend!
All the Best,
Martin
4 days ago
https://www.searchenginejournal.com/google-on-web-2-0-link-strategy-spam/359896/