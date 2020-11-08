Big Tech is coming under a lot of scrutiny with their influence in political elections in the last few years and more recently with the Department of Justice’s antitrust case against Google.



On the Small Business Radio Show this week, one of the tech industry’s brightest stars, Maëlle Gavet talks about her new book, “Trampled By Unicorns”. She has been named a Young Global Leader by the World Economic Forum, one of Fortune’s 40 Under 40, one of the Most Creative People in Business by Fast Company and was fifth among Time magazine’s List of the Top 25 ‘Female Techpreneurs’.

