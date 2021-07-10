The global lockdowns during and after the covid-19 pandemic resulted in significant disruptions in food supply chains. Agritech-startups are bringing hope to the crumbling farming community and solving agricultural value chain challenges.
How Agritech is strengthening the Agricultural Value chain After the Pandemic
