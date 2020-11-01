16
Vote
0 Comment

How Companies Use “How Might We” Statements To Fuel Innovation

How Companies Use “How Might We” Statements To Fuel Innovation - https://www.eno8.com Avatar Posted by jacelynsia under Technology
From https://www.eno8.com 3 days ago
Made Hot by: LimeWood on November 1, 2020 5:31 am
When designing a new product, it’s important to consider the multiple ways that you could approach challenges. Thinking about how you might approach the needs of the customer enables you to brainstorm a variety of solutions to the problem. The purpose of reframing insights as ‘How Might We’ questions is to help translate an insight into something that can fuel creative thinking. 



Top BizSugar Users

This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!


Comments


Log in to comment or register here.
Subscribe
Latest Comments
Share your small business tips with the community!
Share your small business tips with the community!
Share your small business tips with the community!
Share your small business tips with the community!








Buttons and Widgets

Vote for this story at bizSugar.com BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor Sweet
All the top stories Featured in Alltop

SEO Company