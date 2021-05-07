Apple Pay has provided a mobile payment option since 2014. And it has steadily gained popularity in the years since. The convenience of paying with a mobile device appeals to a lot of consumers, along with the security benefits of leaving credit cards at home. So offering it as a payment option may help businesses increase sales with these customers.
How Does Apple Pay Work?Posted by lyceum under Technology
From https://smallbiztrends.com 2 days ago
Made Hot by: OpenSourceMedia on May 7, 2021 8:52 am
Who Voted for this Story
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
Subscribe
Comments