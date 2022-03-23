A supply chain management system that is based on blockchain technology is built on a shared distributed ledger that offers an irrefutable record of all the data related to shipping status, location status, storage environment and more. Moreover, blockchain improves customer satisfaction by security, transparency, and process optimization in real-time.
How Will Blockchain and IoT Impact Supply Chain & LogisticsPosted by decipherzone under Technology
From https://www.decipherzone.com 2 days ago
Made Hot by: NolanGreen on March 23, 2022 6:33 am
Who Voted for this Story
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
Subscribe
Comments