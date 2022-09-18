Blockchain is a breakthrough technology that has disrupted the world and will continue to do so. It has a ripple effect on industries including Banking and Finance, Automotive, Healthcare, Media & Entertainment, Insurance, Retail, Telecommunications, Travel, and Transportation. So, it won’t be wrong to say that blockchain technology is poised to transform the nature of trades and transactions worldwide. So, in this blog, we will look at the latest blockchain technology trends that will take the market to the next level.

