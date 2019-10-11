Our first guest! Stefan Langemalm from PIK Solutions. What is similar between presentation skills and computer software?
Software is all about the process and the presentation. A software application most fit a large number of different users, both experts and beginners.
And how do you avoid information overload? Our guest explains.
Plain English and Plain Screens [podcast]Posted by lyceum under Technology
From http://presentation.libsyn.com 4 days ago
Made Hot by: OpenSourceMedia on October 11, 2019 1:28 pm
Who Voted for this Story
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
Subscribe
Comments