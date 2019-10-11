16
Plain English and Plain Screens [podcast]

Our first guest! Stefan Langemalm from PIK Solutions. What is similar between presentation skills and computer software?

Software is all about the process and the presentation. A software application most fit a large number of different users, both experts and beginners.

And how do you avoid information overload? Our guest explains.



