File protection has become a top priority for small companies. While most newsworthy stories centre on data breaches at big companies like Adobe, eBay, and LinkedIn, smaller organizations are definitely not immune to the activities of cyber criminals.



In fact, hackers often target small and medium-sized businesses. They represent easy targets that often have low levels of cybersecurity and lax safety mechanisms in place. Confidential client data-sets stored by SMBs can be valuable assets that command high prices on the black market.

