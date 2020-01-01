Cyber-attacks are on the rise globally. Unsavory hackers are always looking for new and more sophisticated ways of accessing and using secured data. Although most cyber-attacks are targeted on organizations, businesses, and institutions, many attackers have shifted their attention to individuals. Ransom attacks, online fraud, and identity theft are some of the most common personal cybercrimes that have taken millions of victims in the United States over the last few years.
Protecting Your Data: Tips On Personal CyberSecurity
