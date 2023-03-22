Are you worried the upcoming recession will turn your business to dust? Then you might find this recession survival toolkit of some use. With global growth predicted to slow down by 70%, millions of people are anxious about what’s to come. But I’m here to offer a solution to your concerns: technology. This article will explore the best tools to use during a recession. “Yeah, right! I don’t wanna be spending more during a recession!” So are you ready to find out how tech can help during a recession? Then follow me as I take you through all you need to know to succeed during the economic downturn.

