Inhale ... Exhale... In the midst of the pandemic, people are increasingly turning to mindfulness and meditation apps to regain a sense of calm. Why? Let's take a look.
The Best Mindfulness Apps: Calm vs Headspace vs Waking Up vs ReflectlyPosted by KristieWeltmermsh under Technology
From https://www.process.st 5 days ago
Made Hot by: bizyolk on November 24, 2020 1:16 pm
Who Voted for this Story
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
Subscribe
Comments
2 hours 2 minutes ago