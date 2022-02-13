Small businesses are still bearing the brunt of economic and legislative changes brought on by the pandemic, with over 70% of them reporting negative effects from COVID. Of those that weathered and emerged from the crisis relatively unscathed, it turns out digital maturity played a pivotal role in their survival story. So, what tools are these thriving small businesses using that give them an edge? In large part, the answer is APIs.
Three Ways APIs Are Keeping Small Businesses Digitally CompetitivePosted by stillwagon428 under Technology
From https://smallbiztrends.com 2 days ago
Made Hot by: LoopLooper on February 13, 2022 11:01 am
Who Voted for this Story
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
Subscribe
Comments