16
Vote
0 Comment

Top 15 Emerging Technology Trends to watch in 2021 and beyond

Top 15 Emerging Technology Trends to watch in 2021 and beyond - https://www.ishir.com Avatar Posted by jacelynsia under Technology
From https://www.ishir.com 2 days ago
Made Hot by: steefen on November 7, 2020 12:03 pm
The Top Trends And Emerging Technologies for 2021 highlights important trends and organizes emerging technologies into key domains that will play a big role in accelerating this shift: artificial intelligence; business automation and robotics; enterprise risk management; human experience and productivity; new compute architectures; next-generation communications; and Zero Trust security. 


Top BizSugar Users

This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!


Comments


Log in to comment or register here.
Subscribe
Latest Comments
Share your small business tips with the community!
Share your small business tips with the community!
Share your small business tips with the community!
Share your small business tips with the community!








Buttons and Widgets

Vote for this story at bizSugar.com BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor Sweet
All the top stories Featured in Alltop

SEO Company