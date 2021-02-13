19
Top 6 Influencers for Digital Transformation on LinkedIn

Nothing has become more apparent over the past few months than the fact that digital transformation has the ability to save businesses. Moreover, this period has meant that those businesses that haven’t invested in digital transformation have suffered and been left wishing that they had embarked on the digital journey sooner.



Written by lyceum
1 day 5 hours ago

I am glad to see Brian Solis included in the list. I will check the others too.
