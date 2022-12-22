How Much Does It Cost to Develop a Travel Web Portal? The era when travel agencies used to plan trips has long gone. Most travelers now rely on their smartphones or laptops for online booking, leading the travel industry to step into the digital market. And if you are looking for a way to modernize your travel business and want to know what it takes to develop a travel web app, you are in the right place. Today, we are about to share some interesting details on a travel web app along with the cost estimation to build one.

