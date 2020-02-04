16
Vote
1 Comment
Research suggests the average employee is productive just 2 hours and 54 minutes in an 8 hour day. And that’s not all! Some employees may even be engaging in activities that will seriously harm your business — like fraud and embezzlement. As a small business owner, you know employee productivity ultimately determines your company’s success. And, of course, employees doing even worse could put you out of business for good. Enter Veriato Vision, a software package that really does — as the company says — make employee monitoring simple.


Top BizSugar Users

This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!


Comments


Written by lyceum
6 hours ago

Could this monitor system turn into a Big Brother syndrome, if you are not careful?
- 0 +



Log in to comment or register here.
Subscribe
Latest Comments
Share your small business tips with the community!
Share your small business tips with the community!
Share your small business tips with the community!
Share your small business tips with the community!








Buttons and Widgets

Vote for this story at bizSugar.com BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor Sweet
All the top stories Featured in Alltop

SEO Company