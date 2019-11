This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!

Big data analytics has the potential to transform small and medium businesses with better marketing insights, customer personalization and more.

Posted by AngelBiz under Technology

by: DigiTechBlog on November 7, 2019 10:55 am

From http://www.smallbizviewpoints.com 4 days ago

Share your small business tips with the community!

Share your small business tips with the community!

Share your small business tips with the community!

Share your small business tips with the community!