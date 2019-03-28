Domain Authority makes up one of the ranking factors determining where your website winds up on search engine result pages (SERPs). SEO consulting firm Moz developed Domain Authority. And it works with Google’s algorithm called PageRank.
Your small business website’s backlink portfolio makes up one of the biggest measures of a good domain authority.
