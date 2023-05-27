Web scraping is an integral tool for businesses that want to extract valuable information from different sources around the web. Web scraping can be used for competitive analysis, market research, price monitoring, sentiment analysis, and more, which brings ample opportunities for businesses. In this blog, we will cover everything you need to know about web scraping including its definition, working, usage, and tools.
